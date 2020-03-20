India's effort against COVID-19 incomparable with China

India's effort to combat coronavirus cannot be compared with China: G Kishan Reddy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 15:40 ist

India's effort to combat the coronavirus outbreak cannot be compared with China as the latter has a "military system" which can force people into social distancing, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

The Indian government has called for "Janata curfew" on March 22, requesting citizens to remain at home for a day in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly disease, the cure for which has not yet been developed.

"We are the second largest populated country in the world. We need to stop infection. The only medicine available right now is to take more precaution and maintain social distancing," Reddy told the media.

For latest updated on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He said China has been successful in containing the disease to some extent because of its military system.

"If China says not to report, nothing is reported by the media. If it says don't attend office, no one does. If it says be at home, people out there follow the orders strictly," he said.

However the situation in India is different and therefore the government is appealing citizens to join its efforts to combat the spread of the disease, he added.

Reddy also urged all political parties to work together in this effort and not indulge in unnecessary criticism.

"We need to fight together to protect our people," he said, adding that India is taking best practices from other parts of the world to contain the spread of this disease. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
G Kishan Reddy
India
China
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

Coronavirus: Sri Lanka to impose national curfew

Coronavirus: Sri Lanka to impose national curfew

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

 