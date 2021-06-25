India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year, says Rajnath Singh

India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) will be commissioned next year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.
In a statement to the media after reviewing the progress made in the construction of the IAC, Singh described it as India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
"Commissioning of this IAC next year would be a befitting tribute to India's 75th year of India's independence", he said.
Singh visitedthe IAC being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited here.
