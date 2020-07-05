India's 1st trans woman working on tele-medicine hailed

India's first transgender woman working on tele-medicine wins praise from Ravi Shankar Prasad

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2020, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 08:58 ist
Image: Ravi Shankar Prasad/Twitter

Zoya Khan, India's first transgender woman to operate a Common Service Centre for tele-medicine consultation in Gujarat, has won the praise of Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Prasad said that Khan is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara district of Gujarat and is working with a vision to support the transgender community in making them digitally literate & give them better opportunities.

The Common Service Centre is a special vehicle of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, and features a host of services that can be accessed remotely including social welfare, healthcare, agriculture and more. It falls under the ambit of the 'Digital India' programme.

Under the tele-medicine services, patients can get remote consultation via video conference from a nearby centre, with Zoya Khan manning one such centre in Gujarat.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Transgender
woman
CSCs
Common Services Centres
Gujarat
Ravi Shankar Prasad

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 