India's first transgender woman working on tele-medicine wins praise from Ravi Shankar Prasad

Zoya Khan, India's first transgender woman to operate a Common Service Centre for tele-medicine consultation in Gujarat, has won the praise of Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Prasad said that Khan is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara district of Gujarat and is working with a vision to support the transgender community in making them digitally literate & give them better opportunities.

Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara district of Gujarat. She has started CSC work with Tele medicine consultation. Her vision is to support transgender community in making them digitally literate & give them better opportunities. pic.twitter.com/L0P9fnF2JT — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 4, 2020

The Common Service Centre is a special vehicle of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, and features a host of services that can be accessed remotely including social welfare, healthcare, agriculture and more. It falls under the ambit of the 'Digital India' programme.

Under the tele-medicine services, patients can get remote consultation via video conference from a nearby centre, with Zoya Khan manning one such centre in Gujarat.