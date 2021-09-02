India's interests come before vaccine exports: Health ministry

India would resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines only after its own interests are taken care of, a health ministry official said on Thursday, as a recent surge in immunisations raised hopes of foreign sales that have been barred since mid-April.
"Every country works with an aim of keeping its people, economy and social system safe," Rajesh Bhushan told a weekly news conference.
"Even the public health response to Covid is governed by those goals. So we will also try to achieve those goals and see when would be the right time to export vaccines."
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows
Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?
ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits
Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?
Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?
Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan
How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain
This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density