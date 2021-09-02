India's interests come before vaccine exports: Centre

India's interests come before vaccine exports: Health ministry

A health ministry official said 'every country works with an aim of keeping its people safe'

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2021, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 17:38 ist
A medical worker holds a vial of the Covishield vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

India would resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines only after its own interests are taken care of, a health ministry official said on Thursday, as a recent surge in immunisations raised hopes of foreign sales that have been barred since mid-April.

"Every country works with an aim of keeping its people, economy and social system safe," Rajesh Bhushan told a weekly news conference.

"Even the public health response to Covid is governed by those goals. So we will also try to achieve those goals and see when would be the right time to export vaccines." 

