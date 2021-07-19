India's single-day Covid-19 deaths fall below 500

India's single-day Covid-19 fatalities on Monday fell below 500, lowest since the beginning of April.

The country logged 38,164 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,11,06,065, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases have declined to 4,21,665.

It said that active Covid-19 cases have decreased by 995 in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday handed over 150 ICU (intensive care unit) beds to the Nepal government as a gesture of solidarity and close cooperation with the Himalayan nation in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)