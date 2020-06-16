Indore records 21 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 4,090

At least 21 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 count in the region to 4,090, a health official said on Tuesday.

Besides this, four persons, including an 82-year-old man, have died of the deadly infection in the city, the official said, without providing specific dates for these deaths.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The district's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 178, he said.

As many as 2,892 persons have been discharged so far from hospitals in the district following their recovery, he added.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 16

The analysis of official figures showed that the recovery rate till Tuesday morning was nearly 73 per cent, while the death rate was at 4.35 per cent.

As per the official figures, although the district has seen a decline in the number of new infections in the last fortnight, the death rate in the region continues to be more than the national average.