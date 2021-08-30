Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K; militant dead

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K; militant killed

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Aug 30 2021, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 14:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

An unidentified militant was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A defence spokesman said in the wee hours of Monday, a militant from across the LoC made an attempt to infiltrate through the Poonch sector.

“Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid. On being challenged by Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the militant in which one militant was neutralised and his body along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered,” he said.

The spokesperson said the operation is still in progress and “this action by alert troops displays the resolve of the Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the LoC.”

On August 6, the army killed two militants in the Pangai area of Thanamandi in neighbouring Rajouri district. In the past few weeks, several encounters have taken place in Rajouri and Poonch districts in which several militants have been killed.

Early this month, J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said that the infiltration from launch pads across the border has resumed.

“The training camps and launch pads being run by the Pakistani army are full to their capacity. We generally assume the number of terrorists at such camps remains between 250 and 300 who are trained and ready for launching into Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

 

