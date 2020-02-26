Delhi violence: IB officer found dead in Chand Bagh

Intelligence Bureau officer found dead in North East Delhi's Chand Bagh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 26 2020, 14:01pm ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2020, 14:24pm ist
Demonstrators throw stones towards police during a protest against a new citizenship law in Delhi. (Representative Image/REUTERS Photo)

The body of an Intelligence Bureau Officer, Ankit Sharma, was recovered from a drain in North East district's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday, according to ANI. 

 

According to PTI, the officer may have been killed in stone pelting. His body has been taken to GTB Hospital for autopsy, officials told PTI.

 

More details awaited...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Citizenship Act
Intelligence Bureau
Comments (+)
 