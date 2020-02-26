Intelligence Bureau officer found dead in North East Delhi's Chand Bagh

The body of an Intelligence Bureau Officer, Ankit Sharma, was recovered from a drain in North East district's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday, according to ANI.

Delhi: Body of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma found in North East district's Chand Bagh area today. pic.twitter.com/WLDG0odk6P — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

According to PTI, the officer may have been killed in stone pelting. His body has been taken to GTB Hospital for autopsy, officials told PTI.

More details awaited...