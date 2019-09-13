Interpol Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi brother

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India,
  • Sep 13 2019, 11:27am ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2019, 11:35am ist
Activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party burn a cut-out with an image of billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi during a protest in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi's brother Nehal in connection with the nearly Rs 14,000 crore scam at Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The 40-year-old Nehal, a Belgium citizen, is allegedly accused of money laundering and is currently holed up in the US, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier this year urged the Interpol to issue a Red Notice against Nehal for his role in helping Nirav launder bank funds. The ED has found that Nehal “knowingly and intentionally” assisted Nirav in concealing the alleged laundering of money and “destroying evidence”.

 

More to follow.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Interpol
Nirav Modi
PNB Scam
Comments (+)
 