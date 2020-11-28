Is Amarinder Singh Khalistani? Punjab CM lashes out at Manohar Lal Khattar

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh vehemently slammed Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly accusing the former of instigating the farmers for protest.

Responding to allegations of the farmers' protest being politically motivated and backed by Khalistan, Singh made a strong statement.

Track Farmers' protest live updates

"Is Amarinder Khalistani? What non-sense is this? Once they say Amarinder is heading it, once they say Khalistan is heading it. Tell them to make up their mind first," Singh told News 18.

Khattar had earlier said that the protesting farmers include Khalistanis.

He further said that he will not cooperate with Khattar unless the latter apologises to the farmers for using water cannons and force on them.

"When the government of India allowed them to proceed and none of the farmers violated any law, who is Khattar to stop them?" he added.

