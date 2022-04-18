Is Ilaiyaraja being nominated to Rajya Sabha?

Amid speculation that Ilaiyaraja will be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Union Government, Tamil Nadu BJP on Monday demanded that the legendary music composer be conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

The demand by the state unit of the BJP comes in the wake of Ilaiyaraja likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and B R Ambedkar, the chairman of the committee that drafted India’s Constitution, saying both of them were “striking personalities.”

Ilaiyaraja made the comments in a foreword written to a book – his statement triggered a volley of reactions in Tamil Nadu, both for and against. The BJP had taken objection to the criticism against Ilaiyaraja on social media sites like Twitter and attacked the ruling DMK for nursing a grudge against him just because he praised Modi.

“Ilaiyaraja is not a member of the BJP. He belongs to the whole of Tamil Nadu. If the President of India nominates him as one of the 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, it is indeed an honour,” Annamalai told reporters in response to a question on intense speculation in this regard.

There is widespread speculation that Ilaiyaraja will be nominated to the Rajya Sabha as the tenure of some of the nominated members is coming to an end this month. The latest controversy involving Ilaiyaraja comes as the BJP makes a renewed push into Tamil Nadu – the party has been wooing people from several walks of life.

Annamalai added: “In fact, we want Bharat Ratna to be conferred on Ilaiyaraja. He truly deserves the honour. If needed, we will write to the Union Government placing the demand.” His statement also came on the day Ilaiyaraja’s son and music composer, Yuvan Shankar Raja, posted a picture with a caption that read, “Dark Dravidian and Proud Tamil.”

Monday also saw BJP national president J P Nadda coming in support of Ilaiyaraja in a letter he wrote to “fellow citizens.”

“In Tamil Nadu, elements aligned to the ruling party in the state have left no stone unturned in verbal lynching, smearing, and humiliating one of India’s tallest music maestros just because he has views not palatable to one political party and their allies. Is this democratic? One can have different views and yet coexist happily but why take to insults?” he asked.

As BJP accused the DMK of attacking Ilaiyaraja through its supporters, party MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin said Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed party cadres not to speak ill about the music composer.