Israel chalking out master plan for water grid project in Marathwada

Israel is preparing a master plan for the water grid project in Marathwada -- but the ambitious project has been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, at a meeting of a high-level Israeli delegation with the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Thursday, the Middle-Eastern country sought the revival of the project.

"The National Water Company of Israel is preparing the master plan for the ambitious Marathwada water grid project which got delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He sought the support of the Maharashtra government to revive the project,” a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

The delegation of senior officials from Israel was led by Deputy Director-General of Israel for Asia and Pacific Rafael Harpaz.

Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani and Political Advisor to the Consulate Anay Joglekar were also present.

Shoshani told the Governor that Israel has recently gifted a state-of-the-art cancer treatment device to the Tata Memorial Hospital. He reported that the success rate of the treatment of cancer from the ICE Cure Cryoablation Device has been found to be 98 per cent. He added that early detection of cancer helps in the effective treatment of cancer.

Thanking the officials, Governor Koshyari said that Israel's help in the water management of Marathwada will prove to be a boon for the region.

The vast Marathwada region -- spread over 65,000 sq km -- receives less rainfall leading to farmer distress and crop failures.

The region comprises eight districts including Aurangabad, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Jalna, Nanded and Hingoli. These districts have around 12,000 villages.

In January 2018, Mekorot Development & Services Ltd and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran had signed an MoU for the project.