ISRO chief applauded on IndiGo flight

A video showing ISRO chief K Sivan, who recently spearheaded India's Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission, stepping onto an IndiGo plane has gone viral on the internet, with praise flowing in for Sivan from several corners of the internet.

The video shows the cabin crew of the plane queueing up for a selfie with the ISRO chief before he turns over to occupy his seat, during which his co-passengers confer upon him a thunderous applause.

Twitterati, too, took no time to praise the ISRO chief for his economy travel, calling him 'India's hero' and 'humble'.