It is ‘hijab jihad,’ claims VHP leader

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) claims that the controversy surrounding hijab that began in Karnataka's Udupi, is a "ploy" and an agenda to spread "Jihadi anarchy".

In a statement issued by the VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Wednesday, Parishad’s central joint general secretary Surendra Jain has termed the stand-off as "Hijab Jihad". The statement alleged that insistence by six schoolgirls in Udupi turned into a flashpoint.

The statement further warns that jihadist organisations like PFI are “planning a big conspiracy to create chaos and turmoil in entire Karnataka”. The statement claimed that stone-pelting at Bagalkot and other places is direct proof of this.

Surendra, as quoted in the statement, has alleged that the pace of reactions from "Islamic world and the toolkit gangs" suggest attempts at making use of opportunities to create lawlessness in India.

“Probably they want to replicate Shaheen Bagh in Karnataka,” he said, adding that the "elements" will not succeed “due to the watchfulness of the Karnataka government and the eternal vigilance of the nationalist society of Bharat”.

“The way the Karnataka Congress President DK Shiva Kumar has misrepresented the saffron hoisting on a vacant pillar as an insult to the national flag is an attempt in desperation to get power even if he has to bump off the nation,” the VHP leader alleged.

