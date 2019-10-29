Itna sannata kyun hai bhai?: Shiv Sena

Borrowing the line - "itna sannata kyun hai,  bhai?" - from the blockbuster film 'Sholay',  the Shiv Sena targeted BJP once again -- this time on demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax and the slump in the economy. 

The repeated diatribes came even before the Shiv Sena and the BJP, the two saffron allies that contested the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha polls together, could formally start talks on government formation.

