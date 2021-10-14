Lakhimpur Kheri: IYC takes out ‘Mashal Aakrosh Julus’

IYC takes out ‘Mashal Aakrosh Julus’ demanding justice for victims of Lakhimpur Kheri case

The march, led by IYC national president Srinivas B V, also demanded dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2021, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 00:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday took out a ‘Mashal Aakrosh Julus’ demanding justice for the farmers who lost their lives during the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, a party statement said.

The march, led by IYC national president Srinivas B V, also demanded dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose convoy allegedly ran over the farmers on October 3.

“It appears that the policy of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is to ‘tire and harass’ the farmers, a strategy which has failed.

“The country's ‘annadata’ are now getting the BJP's policy and tactics. The unforgivable and ruthless killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh has shaken the soul of India,” Srinivas said.

Saying that the attitude of the administration in the case has been “suspicious and unjust”, the Congress leader demanded a fair judicial inquiry as well as the immediate dismissal of Mishra.

“The farmer, who grows food with his hard work, blood and sweat, is today helpless and troubled by the policies and functioning of the BJP government. It is our duty to provide 'justice' to them,” he said.

“Our demand is that the Minister of State for Home should be dismissed immediately. He has no right to continue in his post even for a moment,” Srinivas added.

The torch procession was taken out from the office of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) till Jantar Mantar here.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Indian Youth Congress
Congress
Lakhimpur
India News
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'

'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

 