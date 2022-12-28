Jab tak chal rahi hai...: Rahul Gandhi on his famed white tee

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, braving the chilly Delhi winters baring just a T-shirt as the march entered the national capital on December 24.

In a fun exchange with the media on Wednesday, Gandhi was heard saying, "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai, aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge..." (The T-shirt is not worn out, till it lasts, will keep wearing it.)

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi replies to a question about him wearing a T-shirt. Reporter to Rahul Gandhi: Today also in T-shirt... Rahul Gandhi: T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge... pic.twitter.com/S5OB4TuKfZ — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Rahul Gandhi has been sporting a white collared T-shirt throughout the Bharat Jodo Yatra and has often been asked why he doesn't layer up or change.

Wearing a similar white tee on a cold morning, with other Congress leaders wearing jackets and mufflers, Gandhi visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru on Monday.