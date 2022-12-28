Jab tak chal rahi hai...: Rahul Gandhi on his famed white tee

Jab tak chal rahi hai...: Rahul on his famed white tee

Rahul Gandhi has been sporting a white collared T-shirt throughout the Bharat Jodo Yatra

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 28 2022, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 12:54 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, braving the chilly Delhi winters baring just a T-shirt as the march entered the national capital on December 24.

In a fun exchange with the media on Wednesday, Gandhi was heard saying, "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai, aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge..." (The T-shirt is not worn out, till it lasts, will keep wearing it.)

Wearing a similar white tee on a cold morning, with other Congress leaders wearing jackets and mufflers, Gandhi visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Bharat Jodo Yatra
India News
Delhi

