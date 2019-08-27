Jaga-Kalia to be shifted from AIIMS: Minister

Odisha Health minister Naba Kishore Das on Tuesday said conjoined twins - Jaga and Kalia - who were separated after surgery two years ago would be shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack from AIIMS, New Delhi.

The twins, who were born with their heads joined, are presently under the treatment of a team of specialist doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi since their separation in a marathon 12- hour surgery on October 25, 2017.

All arrangements are in place at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack for proper treatment of Jaga and Kalia, he said adding that "Jaga-Kalia will be admitted in the neurosurgery ward of SCB Medical College Hospital."

The minister said a six-member team with specialists from neurosurgery, neurology, and surgery and paediatrics department will ensure proper treatment of Jaga-Kalia.

Asked when the twins will be shifted from AIIMS, New Delhi, the minister said: "The date will be finalised soon." He said the health condition of Jaga and Kalia has improved significantly.

The state government made a special arrangement for the twins hailing from Kandhamal district after AIIMS Bhubaneswar refused them treatment on the ground of lack of required facilities.