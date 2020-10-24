Jagan Reddy: Taking political rivalry to new heights

Former Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister Chandrababu Naidu uses various synonyms of the word ‘destructive’ to describe his main political opponent and current CM, Jagan Mohan Reddy. Perhaps the more appropriate word is ‘disruptive’.

The 70-year-old Naidu has his own reasons to complain about the 47-year-old son of his former bete noire, YSR Reddy, given their political rivalry. But Jagan, for his part, has gone about changing how politics is conducted in the state by taking the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) political battle to new heights through administrative decisions and actions.

To begin with, he has reversed several of the TDP supremo’s policies and grand plans for the new state formed in 2014 after the bifurcation of a united AP. Foremost of these was the move to go back on the plan to develop a "world-class, people's capital" in Amaravati, a project closely identified with Naidu.

The 35,000-acre expanse near Vijayawada, conceived in partnership with a Singapore consortium, was buzzing with construction activity till mid-2019. The spot where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation five years ago on October 22 is now covered with shrubs. On Thursday, it hosted the locals who protested Jagan’s decision to strip their area of its status as the sole, ‘mega Capital’ of AP.

Jagan’s term is proving to be a roller-coaster of outlandish or unconventional decisions, depending on how one looks at it—whether this concerns his plan to have three capitals (executive at Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judiciary at Kurnool) or his recent allegations of impropriety against a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, who is next in line to succeed the current Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde.

Ever since his government assumed power in 2019 it has been perceived to be in constant confrontation with the judiciary. Numerous rulings of the Andhra Pradesh High Court have either nullified administrative orders due to their controversial content or reprimanded the state government for its contentious moves.

These include the judiciary ordering the removal of YSRCP colours from Panchayat buildings, its reinstatement of the state Election Commissioner, striking down of the order to have compulsory English medium in government schools and the staying of a further probe into an alleged land deal among others.

The HC had earlier this month ordered a CBI probe into abusive social media posts on the judiciary allegedly made by YSRCP supporters. It also expressed its displeasure over remarks passed on the functioning of the judiciary by prominent YSRCP leaders like Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy.

Far from reprimanding his colleagues, Jagan seems to have taken the conflict to an unprecedented level by writing to the CJI alleging that the sitting SC judge has been “influencing the sittings of the [Andhra Pradesh] High Court”. Jagan's letter to CJI Bobde makes serious allegations mentioning “proximity” between Justice N V Ramana and Chandrababu Naidu.

Rubbishing the sweeping accusations, the TDP has invoked the disproportionate assets cases against Jagan being heard in a special CBI Court in Hyderabad.

Jagan has been unfazed about the political crossfire. Political watchers believe he is eyeing a role for his party at the Centre as part of the ruling coalition, a move that will also preempt TDP's return to the NDA.

He recently had a 40-minute closed-door meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi. With the YSRCP consistently supporting Central legislations ranging from the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act to the recent agricultural reforms, the prospect of the regional party, with 22 Lok Sabha and six Rajya Sabha MPs, joining the NDA government looks fairly strong, analysts say.

The young CM enjoys wide popularity in the state, thanks to a slew of welfare schemes aimed at every section of voters. While this is the old template perfected by his father, what Jagan brings to the table is audacity in taking on political rivals that old-school politicians might have thought twice about. Whether this is brave or foolhardy, only time will tell.