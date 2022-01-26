Jaganmohan government notifies creation of 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh

In a major administrative reform in Andhra Pradesh, the Jaganmohan Reddy government has on Wednesday morning issued notification for the creation of 13 new districts.

The move, intended to ease governance and improve the accessibility of officials, would double their number from the present 13 districts.

Each of AP's 25 Lok Sabha segments are restructured into a district. The Araku constituency, spread over four districts as of now, is divided into two districts.

Names of some of the new districts are – NTR (Vijayawada) – after legendary actor and former chief minister N T Rama Rao, Alluri Sitharama Raju (Paderu) – a revolutionary who had led the tribals against the British, Sri Satyasai (Puttaparthy) – a world renowned spiritual guru, Annamayya (Rayachoty) – a 15th century saint and music, sankirtana composer, and Sri Balaji (Tirupati).

The new districts are expected to start functioning from Ugadi, the Telugu new year day.

The gazette notification said the alteration of the distrait boundaries, under Section 3 of the Andhra Pradesh Districts (Formation) Act, 1974, is “in the interest of better administration and development of the areas concerned.”

Objections, suggestions are invited till February 24 from persons “likely to be affected” residing in the respective districts.

Following the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government had created 33 districts in place of the 10 earlier in the Telangana region.

