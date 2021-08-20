Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan situation with Qatar FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart in Qatar Government, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, discussed the situation in Afghanistan in Doha on Friday.

Jaishankar had a stopover in Doha while returning from New York to New Delhi. He met Al Thani and discussed the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban had entered the national capital Kabul last Sunday after occupying many provinces across the country over the past few weeks.

The Qatar Government has been hosting several leaders of the Taliban in Doha and facilitating the militant organisation’s peace talks with the United States and with President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

“Met Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani @MBA_AlThani_ DPM & FM Qatar during my stop over in Doha. Had useful exchange of views on Afghanistan,” Jaishankar posted on Twitter.

