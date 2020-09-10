Jaishankar-Wang Yi meeting highlights: EAM and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh

Amid border tensions between India and China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday. The talks between the two foreign ministers took place in the backdrop of a massive spike in border tensions in eastern Ladakh triggered by fresh face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.
External Affairs Minister SJaishankarand his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met in Moscow on Thursday amid hopes of a possible breakthrough in reducing tensions along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh. (PTI)
India-China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation, this was the consensus when defence ministers met. EAM will meet Chinese foreign minister shortly where he'll discuss it. India committed to resolving border situation via peaceful negotiations: MEA (ANI)
There was an excellent discussion on bilateral matters, regional developments and international issues of concern: MEA spokesperson on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. (ANI)
On the sidelines of the SCO meet,Jaishankaris expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpartWangYi. Both India and China are members of the influential regional bloc that primarily focuses on security related issues.
External Affairs Minister SJaishankaron Thursday attended the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
External Affairs Minister SJaishankaron Thursday held separate meetings with his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts and agreed to cooperate with the key Central Asian countries on regional concerns and security.