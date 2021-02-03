Jal Jeevan Mission proposes to meet 20% of water demand from recycled water

Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban), the tap water supply scheme for individual households in cities announced in the Union Budget, proposes to meet 20% of water demand by supplying reused water.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget, had announced that the Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) will provide tap water to 2.68 crore households in cities in the next five years. The total outlay proposed for JJM(U) was Rs 2,87,000 crore.

"Major reforms of the scheme are reducing non-revenue water to below 20%; recycle of treated used water to meet at least 20% of total city water demand and 40% of industrial water demand at the state level," said the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

"In five years, a total of 2.68 crore households will be provided with tap water. Likewise, the estimated gap in sewer connections/septage in 500 AMRUT cities proposed to be covered in JJM(U) is 2.64 crore,'' the Ministry said.

Rejuvenation of water bodies to augment sustainable fresh water supply and creating green spaces and sponge cities to reduce floods and enhance amenity value through an Urban Aquifer Management plan are the other key areas of the Mission.

The Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign has been proposed to spread awareness among the masses about the conservation of water.

To promote public-private partnership, it has been mandated for cities having million-plus population to take up PPP projects worth a minimum of 10 per cent of their total project fund allocation, the Housing Ministry said.