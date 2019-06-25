Jammu and Kashmir Reservation bill introduced in LS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. After putting the bills on the table Amit Shah discussed about the importance of the bill.

Earlier on February 28, the Union cabinet approved 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019' and was also cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act 2004. The Act provided reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and socially and educationally backward classes in appointment and admission in any professional institutions.

The Act will provide reservation to socially and educationally backward classes for government jobs. The socially and educationally backward classes include people living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control (LOC). The Ordinance amends this to include those people living in areas adjoining International Border.

Similarly, the Act of 2004 says that the residents of areas adjoining the LOC and are who are appointed on that basis must serve these areas for at least seven areas. Now, the ordinance extends it to people living in areas adjoining all International Borders.

The Act says that any person whose annual income exceeds three lakh rupees or other amounts as notified by the state government, would not be included within socially and educationally backward classes but excludes people living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control. While the ordinance extends it to people living in areas adjoining all International Borders.