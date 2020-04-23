Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Ladakh's Kargil now COVID-19 free

At a time when coronavirus cases are seeing a surge in the valley, Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) and Kargil in Ladakh UT have become COVID-19 free as of now, as all the positive patients in these two districts have recovered.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Hospital Pulwama, Dr Jameel Mir said that all the three COVID-19 positive patients from the district have recovered and were discharged.

The three positive patients in Pulwama were from Khaigam, Chandgam and Sangervani villages and are reportedly members of Tabllighi Jamaat. After they were tested positive, seven villages in the district were declared Red Zones while adjoining villages of these villages were declared as buffer zones.

Officials said that people of Red zone areas were screened three times and no positive case was reported from the district in the last three weeks.

Similarly, all the four positive patients in Kargil district have recovered and were discharged. Additional District Magistrate Kargil, Sonam Chosjar said there is no COVID-19 positive case in Kargil as of now. “We have one suspected patient at the hospital now and many people from Iran are returning,” he said.

On Wednesday with 27 new samples testing positive, Kashmir witnessed a spike of COVID-19 cases. While 14 cases tested positive from Shopian, seven were reported from Bandipora, four from Kupwara and one from Baramulla and Srinagar each.

The total cases in J&K has crossed 400 mark, seven days after the 300 mark was crossed. From 200 to 400, the cases doubled in 12 days, slower than the last doubling. While the cases reached from 100 to 200 in five days, and from 200 to 300 in next five days, this time around, the accumulation of cases was slower.