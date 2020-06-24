Jammu & Kashmir records 186 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 6422

Jammu and Kashmir reported 186 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory (UT) to 6422.

The new cases include several security forces personnel stationed in Kashmir and those returning to join their duties. 32 travelers also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and till date, out of the 6422 cases reported from J&K, 2120 are travelers.

Officials said among new cases 28 were from Jammu while 158 were from the valley. Fresh cases were reported from all 10 districts of Kashmir valley, taking the tally in the division to 4998, out of which 2900 have recovered so-far. The highest jump in Kashmir was in Baramulla with 37 new cases, while Shopian recorded 35 new cases followed by Srinagar and Kupwara with 29 and 22 cases respectively.

In the Jammu division, the fresh cases were recorded in eight of the 10 districts taking the division’s tally to 1424 out of which 918 have recovered. The highest jump in the division was recorded in Rajouri district with eight cases, all with travel histories followed by Jammu with seven new cases.

Earlier in the day, a 48-year-old woman from Srinagar, who had contracted Covid-19, passed away at tertiary-care SKIMS hospital, taking the overall death toll due to novel coronavirus in J&K to 88.

Srinagar with 21 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (13), Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Anantnag, Kupwara five, Pulwama four while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri districts.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest Covid-19 case density areas in the country which is over 500 cases per million of the population. According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 12.5 million.

The national average per million population so far is 335. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions, the Valley also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.