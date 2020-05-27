Jammu & Kashmir reports biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, count crosses 1900-mark

Jammu and Kashmir recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday with 162 more patients testing positive to take the cumulative tally to 1921, including 26 deaths.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases - 108 - was recorded on May 16. This is the first time in J&K that over 150 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day. Health officials said the death count from coronavirus infection has risen to 26, and the total number of cases mounted to 1921.

According to the daily Media Bulletin out of 1921 positive cases, 1041 are active positive, 854 have recovered and 26 have died. Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Anantnag has 282 positive cases, Kulgam 255, Srinagar 209, Kupwara 192, Baramulla 153, Bandipora 145, Shopian 141, Budgam 78, Ganderbal 31 and Pulwama 49.

Similarly, Jammu has 113 positive cases, Ramban 75, Kathua 56, Udhampur 50, Samba 32, Poonch 23, Rajouri 15, Reasi 12 Kishtwar eight and Doda two.

From 500 cases on 28 April to 1000 cases on 15 May, it took J&K 17 days to double its COVID19 cases. However, in the last 11 days the cases have almost doubled.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest COVID-19 case density areas in the country which is over 160 cases per million of the population. According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 12.5 million.

The national average per million population so far is 114. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions Valley also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.

No need to panic due to COVID-19 cases spike in J&K: Jitendra Singh

There is no need to panic due to the spike in the novel coronavirus infections in Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Jitendra Singh told health workers on Monday, adding that the cases were not only being traced, but treated effectively in quarantine facilities.

Singh said the increase in the cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was expected due to the large number of people returning to the state.

The minister of state for personnel was reviewing the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Union territory.

Appreciating the efforts of the administration, Singh advised the health workers that there was "no need to panic" due to the spike in cases of the pathogen.

He said the people must be advised to follow all the precautions, and carry on with their lives and inculcate the same in lifestyle to successfully fight the COVID-19.

