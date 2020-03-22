Janta Curfew Live Updates: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till 10 pm

As the number of coronavirus cases surges in India, PM Narendra Modi's 'Janta Curfew' commenced at 7 am this morning and will end at 9 pm tonight. In an address to the nation on Thursday, the Prime Minister had said that no citizen, barring those in essential services, must step out of the house today. PM Modi had touted the 14-hour curfew as a test that would gauge the giant country's ability to take tough measures against what he called a growing "crisis". Additionally, he had asked citizens to express gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, clapping, and sounding sirens for five minutes at 5:00 pm today. Stay tuned for more updates.