Janta Curfew Live Updates: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till 10 pm

As the number of coronavirus cases surges in India, PM Narendra Modi's 'Janta Curfew' commenced at 7 am this morning and will end at 9 pm tonight. In an address to the nation on Thursday, the Prime Minister had said that no citizen, barring those in essential services, must step out of the house today. PM Modi had touted the 14-hour curfew as a test that would gauge the giant country's ability to take tough measures against what he called a growing "crisis". Additionally, he had asked citizens to express gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, clapping, and sounding sirens for five minutes at 5:00 pm today. Stay tuned for more updates.
Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till 10 pm today during Janta Curfew
Janta Curfew in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu has reported 6 COVID-19 positive cases, so far.
Janta Curfew underway in Chennai. (ANI)
Deserted roads in central Mumbai
Janta curfew in Mumbai
Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wears a deserted look as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm on 22nd March, in view of 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Various streets across the country wear a deserted look with the commencing of 'Janta curfew'.
Passengers stranded outside New Delhi railway station as all passenger and intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm on 22nd March, in view of 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi bats for social distancing, Janta curfew on March 22
In a bid to convey the seriousness of the pandemic, Modi said even the first and the second world war did not impact as many countries as the novel corona virus has and urged citizens not to be complacent in the fight against the “growing crisis”.
“Today, I ask 130 crore Indians – I want your next few weeks...till now science has not found a confirmed treatment or vaccine to combat Coronavirus. It is therefore natural to be worried,” the prime minister said asking everyone to remain vigilant and take precautions.
“For the next few weeks please do not venture out without any pressing need. Those who work in government, hospitals, media may not be able to avoid it, but others should,” the prime minister said.
Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace, says PM Modi