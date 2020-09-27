Jaswant Singh: The defiant leader whom BJP expelled twice

From writing a eulogy to deciding to contest as an Independent from Barmer, Rajasthan, Jaswant Singh even though a stalwart, has often found himself in a soup with BJP.

The late Lok Sabha member and former Union Minister had been expelled from the party twice.

The first time, for writing a book that supposedly praised Mohammed Ali Jinnah through a eulogy. He was also accused of criticising his fellow Indians for not seeing the partition as a shared guilt and blaming Indian Muslims for the same.

BJP president Rajnath Singh with his party members decided to distance himself from Singh’s book, 'Jinnah - India, Partition, and Independence' thereby taking the decision of expelling Singh from the party as well.

"I had issued a statement yesterday that the party fully dissociates itself from the contents of the book. Today I put up the matter before the Parliamentary Board which decided to end his primary membership," said Rajnath Singh. The then BJP president added, "So he has been expelled. From now onwards he will not be a member of the party or be an office bearer."

The 71-year-old former Union Minister, who had held the portfolios of defence, finance and external affairs, said after expulsion, "It is sad and I regret it for a number of reasons, which I cannot explain in detail,"

"I had never imagined that 30 years of my service would have ended this way. It's regretful. I would have stepped down had they informed me in person," he said. "I am worried and sad that just one book has led to my expulsion," he added.

Expelled for the second time

Jaswant Singh, in 2014, had dared to file his nomination papers from Barmer against the official BJP candidate. He had also charged the party president Rajnath Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of having exhorted then PM Atal Behari Vajpayee, in 2003, to give her the top job in Rajasthan and of plotting to politically eliminate him.

The defiant late leader did not budge from his stand to contest as an independent candidate from Barmer and was thus expelled from the BJP for the second time.

While refusing to withdraw his candidature, Singh turned the heat on the saffron brigade by saying, "There are two BJPs now. One is authentic and the other is fake."

The defiant stalwart was expelled for 6 years then.