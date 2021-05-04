JEE Main exam postponed due to Covid-19

The Ministry of Education on Monday announced that the JEE (Main) exam, scheduled to be held later this month, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Looking at the present situation of Covid-19 & keeping students' safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates", Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, according to ANI.

JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognised by participating state governments.

