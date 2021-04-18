JEE (Main) for April 2021 postponed amid rising Covid-19 cases

Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the National Testing Agency (NTA), on the advice of Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, postponed the April session of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) on Sunday.

Also read: India stares at crisis as it hits record 2.61 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths

Fresh dates will be announced at least 15 days before the exam, Pokhriyal said.

👉Please note: The dates of JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 18, 2021

The JEE (Main) April session was earlier scheduled for April 27, 28 and 30.