JEE (Main) for April 2021 postponed amid rising Covid-19 cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 18 2021, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 10:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the National Testing Agency (NTA), on the advice of Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, postponed the April session of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) on Sunday.

Fresh dates will be announced at least 15 days before the exam, Pokhriyal said.

 

The JEE (Main) April session was earlier scheduled for April 27, 28 and 30.

JEE
JEE Main
Joint Entrance Examination
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
COVID-19
Coronavirus

