Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma released from Jail

Manu Sharma, who shot dead model Jessica Lal after she refused to serve him a drink in a bar where she was a celebrity bartender, walked out free from Tihar Jail after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal signed the order to release him following a recommendation from the Sentence Review Board.

Along with Sharma, Baijal has also accepted the recommendation of the SRB to release 18 other prisoners.

Sources said Sharma is already out of jail. He was first acquitted by local court in February 2006. However, months later, Delhi High Court sentenced him to life imprisonment, which was upheld by Supreme Court in 2010.

According to law, any convict barring those found guilty of rape and murder, murder and robbery, murder in terrorism cases and murder while out on parole and those who have completed 14 years in prison without remission are eligible for early release.

A model Jessica Lal was shot dead by Sharma, son of a former MP during a socialite party on April 30.