Jharkhand Congress MLA claims he was offered Rs 1 crore to topple Soren government

A day after the arrest of three people in Jharkhand for allegedly planning against the coalition government, Congress MLA Naman Bixal Kongari claimed that he was approached by unknown people who requested his help to topple the state government in exchange for Rs one crore in cash and a ministerial berth.

In his claim, the Kolebira MLA also mentioned that he has been approached half-a-dozen times by three people offering a ministerial berth to bring down the JMM-Congress-RJD government, according to The Indian Express's report.

“Three people had approached me through my party workers stating that they worked for some companies. Despite me asking them to go away, they used to find a way to come back…. Once, they offered me more than Rs one crore in cash,” the MLA said to the publication.

“I immediately informed CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader Alamgir Alam, and Congress Jharkhand in-charge R P N Singh. I also informed Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji about it,” he told the publication.

“They had approached me stating that apart from the money, I will get a ministerial post and support for all our agendas related to minority and tribal affairs. They also told me they were doing this for the BJP. However, none of the BJP workers approached me,” he said

Even as fears that the coalition government may be weakened grow, General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson JMM, Supriyo Bhattacharya said that the government is stable and the BJP stands exposed in the case. "There is no threat to the government and all such elements who have been trying to topple the government stand exposed," he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has so far maintained a silence over the issue.

Earlier on Saturday the Ranchi police arrested three persons - Abhishek Dubey, Amit Singh and Niwaran Prasad Mahato , on a complaint filed by Congress’s Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal, under IPC sections 419, 420, 124A and 120B among others for conspiracy, cheating etc.