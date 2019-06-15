JIPMER doctors to boycott work on June 17

Doctors in the centrally- sponsored JIPMER here will boycott work on Monday in solidarity with their striking counterparts in Kolkata.

The stir is in response to the call given by Indian Medical Association for a nation-wide protest against the attack on two junior doctors by relatives of a patient in NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata recently.

The management of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research announced that the doctors association in the institute had given notice announcing the strike on June 17.

A release from the management said in view of the plan of doctors to resort to a strike all the services in the OPD and in the laboratory and elective surgeries scheduled for Monday have been suspended.

However, the hospital would render emergency services on Monday, the release said.

The strike had been organised to show the solidarity of doctors in JIPMER with their counterparts across the country to condemn the attack on two medicos in West Bengal.