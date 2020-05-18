J&K reports two more COVID-19 deaths, tally touches 15

Two COVID-19 patients died in the Valley on Monday taking the toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 15.

A 75-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and a 65-year-old lady died at the Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar due to COVID-19, health officials said.

The deaths come a day after a 29-year-old woman with underlying ailments died at the same hospital. She was the youngest victim of the dreaded disease in J&K so far.

With the latest fatality, 15 persons have died due to the disease so far in J&K - 13 of them in Kashmir and two in the Jammu division. Srinagar district has reported five of the deaths, highest in any district, followed by Baramulla three Anantnag two while one each has been reported from Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam, Udhampur, and Jammu districts.

Earlier in the day, five doctors and 19 policemen were tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total positive cases in the Union Territory beyond 1,200.