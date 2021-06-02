Justice Arun Mishra takes over as NHRC chief

Justice Arun Mishra takes over as NHRC chief

The post of the NHRC chief had been lying vacant since justice H L Dattu had completed his tenure in December 2020

PTI
PTI, A S Ponnanna,
  • Jun 02 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 16:16 ist
Justice Mishra, who joined as an apex court judge on July 7, 2014, demitted office in September 2020. Credit: iStock Photo

Former Supreme Court judge justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday took charge as the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, official sources said.

The post of the NHRC chief had been lying vacant since justice H L Dattu, ex-chief justice of India, had completed his tenure in December 2020.

"Justice Arun Mishra today joined as the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission. One panel member has also joined," the sources said.

Justice Mishra, who joined as an apex court judge on July 7, 2014, demitted office in September 2020.

Justice Dattu had joined the NHRC on February 29, 2016 after retiring as the CJI on December 2, 2015.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NHRC
Arun Mishra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

 