Justice for Gupteshwar Pandey, not Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea’s lawyer

Hours after Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey took VRS and is set to join electoral politics, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi has reacted sharply saying that the police officer was pursuing an agenda to defame Maharashtra.

Pandey had lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-government and Maharashtra police in his media interactions over the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The lawyer of actor-model Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, who are now under arrest of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for sourcing and purchasing drugs for the 34-year-old actor, too had hit out at the former IPS officer.

“The request for VRS by (Bihar DGP) Guptehwar Pandey and granting VRS by Bihar government and Union government in 24 hours is as fast as the Bihar government’s transfer of FIR against Rhea Chakraborty to CBI and acceptance of it by Union Government. This is not justice for SSR but Justice for Gupteshwar Pandey ... Satymev Jayate,” Rhea’s counsel Satish Maneshinde said in a brief statement.

Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut too hit out at Pandey.

“The comments he (Gupteshwar Pandey) made on Mumbai police during the SSR investigation seems like a political agenda. Political parties were using him (to defame Maharashtra government),” he said.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson and General Secretary Sachin Sawant said: “Big dirty conspiracy of BJP to defame Maharashtra to reduce its national importance! Bihar DGP who was used in this being blatantly rewarded. His VRS says it all BJP had no sympathy for SSR but saw political opportunity to use his death for Bihar elections and now for new Film city.”