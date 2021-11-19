Justice Jain: The HC judge monitoring Lakhimpur Kheri probe

The Supreme Court has entrusted monitoring of the Lakhimpur Kheri case probe to former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain.

The court choose Justice Jain, who is from Haryana and does not have roots in Uttar Pradesh, in order to "ensure transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality in the outcome of the investigation".

Born on October 01, 1958, in the family of lawyers, Justice Jain hails from Hisar.

His father Gulab Singh Jain, was a noted Income Tax Advocate and a Member of Legislative Assembly from Hisar in the year 1972 to 1977.

After doing B Com and LLB, Justice Jain got himself enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, at Chandigarh in the month of May, 1982. He started his legal practice in the district courts at Hisar.

In January, 1983, he shifted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, at Chandigarh, where he practiced for 25 years on civil, criminal and revenue side. He also remained a member of the executive committee of the High Court Bar Association twice.

Justice Jain had a keen interest in sports and was a college colour holder in Cricket.

He was elevated as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh on December 05, 2007.

During his stint, he passed several noteworthy judgements, including directions to open shops for essential goods during the pandemic, upholding of the prisoner's right to appeal if jail authorities do not register parole application and rejection of plea against commutation of death penalty of Balwant Singh Rajoana, the convict in assassination case of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

