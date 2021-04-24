Justice N V Ramana sworn in as 48th CJI

Justice N V Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2021, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 11:32 ist
N V Ramana. Credit: PTI file photo

Justice N V Ramana, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, took over as the 48th Chief Justice of India on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Ramana in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad along with other dignitaries attended the function.

The Law Ministry earlier this month issued a notification on Justice Ramana's appointment.

He takes over as head of judiciary on superannuation of Justice S A Bobde as CJI on Friday.

Justice Ramana, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, was elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

He would retire on August 26, 2022 after a term of over 16 months.

With his appointment, Justice Ramana faces several challenges, including filling up 411 vacancies of judges in the High Courts and six in the Supreme Court. Twenty five High Courts had sanctioned strength of 1,080 judges. The top court at present had 28 judges including the CJI. 

He had on Friday said the country was passing through testing time due to unprecedented Covid-19 situation but hoped that it would emerge stronger.

N V Ramana
India
Judiciary
Supreme Court

