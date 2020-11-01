Jyotiraditya Scindia slips up, asks people to vote for Congress in MP bypolls

Ahead of the November 3 Madhya Pradesh bypolls, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was campaiging for the saffron party in the state, slipped up during his call for votes and nearly asked people to vote for the congress.

In a video shared on Twitter, Scindia is seen asking people to 'promise that on November 3, the button next to the hand (Congress' symbol) will be pressed and the party will win', before realising his mistake and switching to 'kamal ka phool' instead.

Scindia had joined the BJP earlier this year, which was accompanied by several state ministers resigning. The move ultimately resulted in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government and allowed the BJP to return to power in the state.

Scindia has since accused Congress's Digvijaya Singh of running the Madhya Pradesh government remotely through Kamal Nath.