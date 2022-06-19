Kabul Attack: Visas for Afghan Hindus and Sikhs

In the wake of the latest terror attack on a gurdwara in Kabul, India has decided to move fast on issuing visas to over 100 Sikh and Hindu citizens of Afghanistan to facilitate their early return.

The Centre decided to issue e-visas to Afghan Sikhs and Hindus on priority soon after Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility for the terror attack on the gurdwara at Karte Parwan in Kabul on Saturday.

A large number of minority Sikhs and Hindus of Afghanistan left the country after the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul in August 2021. Most of the Afghan Hindus and Sikhs escaped to India. A source in New Delhi said that about 200 Hindus and Sikhs are still living in Afghanistan and many of them had applied for Indian visas.

An Afghan Sikh was killed in the attack on the gurdwara on Saturday. A soldier of the security force of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan was also killed in the exchange of fire with the attackers, who were all gunned down eventually.

The Islamic State’s regional affiliate stated on its website that the attack on the gurdwara in the capital of Afghanistan was carried out in response to the insulting comments about Prophet Mohammed made by politicians in India.

It apparently referred to the comments made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, the two leaders of the BJP about the Prophet last month. The comments had triggered outrage across West, South and Southeast Asia earlier this month, with the governments of many nations formally condemning the comments and conveying their displeasure to New Delhi, which, however, made it clear that the remarks made by the “fringe elements” had not reflected the views of the government. The BJP had also suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal.

The al-Qaeda and the Islamic State had recently threatened terror attacks to avenge the insulting remarks made by Sharma and Jindal.

The shrines of the minority Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan are seen as symbols of India’s historic links with the war-torn country.

The ISKP had in 2020 carried out an attack on another gurdwara in Kabul, killing 20 Sikhs.

New Delhi had evacuated some Afghan Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan after the Taliban in August 2021 returned to power in the conflict-ravaged country, taking advantage of the withdrawal of the US-led NATO forces.

A group of Afghan Sikhs also brought the holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara in Afghanistan to India in August 2021.

The attack on the gurdwara came just about a fortnight after India sent a delegation to Kabul for its first formal engagement with the Taliban.