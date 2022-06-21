Kamal Nath appointed as Cong Observer to Maharashtra as crisis brews

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Kamal Nath as the party's Observer to Maharashtra "in wake of recent political developments in the state."

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde along with some Sena MLAs was apparently lodged in Gujarat's Surat, a day after the Sena-led MVA, which also comprises the NCP and Congress, suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had nominated two candidates each for 10 seats up for grabs, but Congress's Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost the poll. The BJP won all the five seats it contested.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday alleged that a third attempt was made to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra but expressed confidence that Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray will be able to handle the situation.

Pawar, who played a crucial role in the formation of the MVA government, said it will complete its full five-year term and ruled out going with the BJP, in case the state government falls.