Kapil Mishra apologises to AAP minister Satyendar Jain for Rs 2 crore bribe barb

Controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra has tendered an unconditional apology to senior AAP leader and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain for accusing him three years ago of paying Rs two crore to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Following this, Jain withdrew the defamation case he filed against Mishra, who was AAP Minister and left the party following differences with Kejriwal and other leaders.

After recording the unconditional apology, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja allowed Jain to withdraw his complaint.

In his statement submitted in the court, Mishra said the statements made against Jain were "politically motivated and wrong" and that he tenders "unconditional apology to the complainant and the same will never be repeated".

"It is submitted by the accused that he is ready to make the statement before the court tendering unconditional apology. The complainant also submitted that in case the accused gives his statement before the court, he shall withdraw the present complaint," the judge said in his order.

"Separate statement of accused, as well as complainant, recorded. In view of the statement given by the complainant, the present complaint stands disposed off as withdrawn," he said.

During a press conference, Mishra had said, "I saw Satyendar Jain give Kejriwal Rs two crore in cash. I asked him 'What is this?' He (Kejriwal) refused to answer. And then he said in politics things like this happen that can only be talked about later."

AAP tweeted, "truth prevails! Kapil Mishra tenders unconditional apology to Satyendar Jain for levelling false charges of corruption against him. Admits directing baseless and politically motivated charges against the AAP leader."

As AAP celebrated the apology, Mishra hit back tweeting images of a series of apologies issued by Kejriwal to political opponents who had filed defamation cases against him.

"Thirty (apologies) by AAP. Mine one. Elders have said that some things should be learned from the enemy as well. If AAP abuses me for entering into a compromise in a defamation case, then all those abuses will apply to Kejriwal as well in around 30 times (when he issued apology)," Mishra said.