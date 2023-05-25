India Political Updates: Congress shares video of BJP Guna MP criticising own party leaders

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance launched a sharp counterattack on Opposition parties for their decision to boycott the new Parliament building's inauguration, calling their stand a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation".
Cong shares video of BJP Guna MP criticizing own party leaders
Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday shared a video in which BJP MP from Guna K P Yadav is seen criticizing some leaders from his own party for seeking apology from people, apparently for defeating Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2019 general elections.
Oppn suffering from `fever' of Modi-hatred: Fadnavis
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hit out at opposition parties over the Parliament inauguration row, and said they suffer from a "fever of Modi-hatred".
Wave of support growing for MNF: Zoramthanga
Mizoram Chief MinisterZoramthangaWednesday claimed that the wave of support for the ruling MNF is growing before the state Assembly poll due later this year.
He expressed confidence that the Mizo National Front will retain power in the state and usher in development.
