Karnataka HC to pronounce verdict on hijab row on March 15

The Karnataka High Court will pronounce its judgment in a batch of petitions on hijab controversy on March 15.

A three-judge full bench had reserved the judgment after a marathon hearing. The hearing on the petitions were conducted in 11 days. The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi will pronounce the judgment at 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, the authorities have imposed prohibitory orders across Bengaluru in order to maintain law and order.

