Karnataka HC to pronounce verdict on hijab row on March 15

The Karnataka High Court will pronounce its judgment in a batch of petitions on hijab controversy on March 15.
A three-judge full bench had reserved the judgment after a marathon hearing. The hearing on the petitions were conducted in 11 days. The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi will pronounce the judgment at 10.30 am.
Meanwhile, the authorities have imposed prohibitory orders across Bengaluru in order to maintain law and order.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt
Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru
Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study
IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk
Capital surprise: View from a hotel
In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar
Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts