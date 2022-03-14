Karnataka HC to pronounce verdict on hijab row tomorrow

Karnataka HC to pronounce verdict on hijab row on March 15

The judgement will be pronounced at 10.30 am

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 14 2022, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 20:17 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka High Court will pronounce its judgment in a batch of petitions on hijab controversy on March 15.

A three-judge full bench had reserved the judgment after a marathon hearing. The hearing on the petitions were conducted in 11 days. The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi will pronounce the judgment at 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, the authorities have imposed prohibitory orders across Bengaluru in order to maintain law and order.

India News
Karnataka
Hijab
Hijab row

