Karnataka secures 20th rank while Telangana bags first place in Swachh Survekshan survey

Karnataka got the 20th rank among all states in the Swachh Survekshan-2022, the Centre's annual cleanliness survey of rural areas under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Udupi bagged first place in the Karnataka, while being ranked 129th in the country in the cleanest districts category.

Among other districts of Karnataka, Kodagu was ranked 178, followed by Shivamogga (219), Bengaluru Rural (281), Dakshina Kannada (294), Chikkamagaluru (299), and Bengaluru Rural (328), to name a few. Ramanaga, meanwhile, was ranked 545 and was the last among the 30 districts surveyed in the state.

Among the states, Telangana emerged as cleanest state in the country followed by Haryana, said the survey report.

Among districts Bhiwani in Haryana was adjudged as cleanest district in the country, followed by Jagtial and Nizamabad, both in Telangana, respectively.

Mysuru 8th cleanest city: Karnataka's poor show in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness survey

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in the Ministry of Jal Shakti conducted a rural areas cleanliness survey and gave rankings according to their findings.

The survey covered 709 districts and 17,559 villages spread across the country. In Karnataka, the survey covered 30 districts and 753 villages.

The focus areas of the survey were solid and liquid waste management, menstrual hygiene management, menstrual waste management, plastic waste management and making villages open defecation free.

Out of 1000 marks, Karnataka got just 635, while first rank secured Telangana got 971 score in the survey.

The cleanest district in Karnataka, Bhiwani got 991 out of 1000, while Udupi got 880 marks, said the survey report.