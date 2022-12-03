Karnataka voter data theft: EC allows revision of electoral rolls

Voter data theft: EC okays electoral roll revision

The commission has urged citizens to check whether their names have been included in the draft electoral rolls with correct information

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2022, 04:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 05:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule of the special summary revision of electoral rolls in Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura constituencies where non-profit Chilume Trust has been accused of impersonating poll officials to collect voter details. 

Citizens can now file claims and objections until December 24 as opposed to the earlier December 8. Claims and objections will be disposed of by January 6. By January 13, permission will be given for the final publication of electoral rolls. The final electoral rolls will be out on January 15, the Election Commission said in a release.

The commission has urged citizens to check whether their names have been included in the draft electoral rolls with correct information. The draft rolls are available online.

Congress's digital campaign 

The Congress has decided to launch a digital campaign to make citizens aware of the voter data theft scandal. 

The Congress will reach over 10 lakh voters in Bengaluru via WhatsApp urging citizens to verify the electoral rolls in the wake of claims over large-scale disenfranchisement. 

The party said 6.6 lakh voters have been removed from the electoral rolls in Bengaluru.

“How can you know if the BJP has erased your name from the voter rolls? Are you one of the 6.6 lakh voters targeted? Check if your name is included by visiting electoralsearch.in,” the Congress said in a tweet.

