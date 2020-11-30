Karnataka's Narayana Koragappa, 9 others take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

Ten newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including Narayana Koragappa from Karnataka, took oath on Monday with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu advising them to maintain high standards of conduct in public life.

The MPs were administered the oath in the Rajya Sabha Chambers in the presence of Naidu.

Eight MPs from Uttar Pradesh -- Ramgopal Yadav, Hardeep Singh Puri, Neeraj Shekhar, Brijlal, Geeta, Ramji, Hardwar Dubey and BL Verma -- took oath besides Koragappa.

Naresh Bansal, a newly elected MP from Uttarakhand, also took the oath.

Welcoming the new MPs, Naidu said that people have a lot of expectations from the members and accordingly advised them to maintain high standards of conduct in public life.

With this, the number of BJP MPs has risen to 93 while that of the Congress has dropped below the 40-mark to 37. The Samajwadi Party, which had 11 MPs, has now been reduced to five.