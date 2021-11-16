Kartarpur corridor to reopen from November 17

The Central government on Tuesday decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17, Home Minister Amit Shah announced.

In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17.

This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2021

"The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and I am sure that Modi govt’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country," he tweeted.

Earlier, a delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a demand for reopening of the Kartarpur corridor ahead of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary on November 19.

The Kartarpur corridor, a visa-free passage linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Gurdaspur district, was shut down in March 2020 after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Check out latest videos from DH: