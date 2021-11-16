Kartarpur corridor to reopen from tomorrow

Kartarpur corridor to reopen from November 17

The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev on November 19, Amit Shah said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 16 2021, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 13:53 ist
The Kartarpur corridor is a visa-free passage linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Gurdaspur district. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Central government on Tuesday decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17, Home Minister Amit Shah announced.

"The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and I am sure that Modi govt’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country," he tweeted.

Earlier, a delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a demand for reopening of the Kartarpur corridor ahead of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary on November 19.

The Kartarpur corridor, a visa-free passage linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Gurdaspur district, was shut down in March 2020 after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kartarpur
Kartarpur corridor
BJP
Amit Shah
India News

