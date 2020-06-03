Kashmir remained shut for 3,000 days since 1990: Valley trade bodies

Kashmir valley remained shut on account of strikes, curfews and other disturbances for nearly nine years in the last three decades due to which business community has suffered whopping losses.

This was stated by representatives of over 30 trade bodies including Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) during a presser. Sheikh Ashiq, president of KCCI said the traders who have suffered losses in the past three decades demand measures for the revival of businesses.

“The only aim to hold a joint presser today is to raise our voice for the business fraternity across the Valley. In particular, our businesses are suffering from last ten months and we have never come out of the lockdown,” he said.

Ashiq said while the businesses suffered hugely due to last August security clampdown, the situation got further deteriorated after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. “Our business friends in India have raised voice over the losses suffered by them. The government later announced a package for the affected people. (But) we have been excluded from the package as it is only for those who suffered losses in last two months,” he said.

“But, the businessmen in Kashmir are facing losses from last ten months,” the KCCI president said. “We need attention of the government as ten months of suffering needs to be mitigated. The people at helm should take comprehensive measures for revival of Kashmir’s business.”

Iqbal Ahmad, Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Vice-Chairman while talking to the media said that the Valley has witnessed 3,000 days of lockdown in three decades. “Whenever the valley witnessed lockdown, the business fraternity got badly affected,” he said.

“Despite witnessing such a situation, none of the traders in Kashmir turned Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi. The Kashmiri traders who have borrowed money from the banks are repaying the amount. We also do deserve a relief package,” Ahmad demanded.